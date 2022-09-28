AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved hiring Benjamin Linde as the county information director during its meeting on Tuesday. Linde is expected to start Oct. 11.
Audubon Supervisors approve IT director
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon surprises Exira-EHK with decisive victory
- Wheelers Got Game!
- Local Farm Bureau Members Advocate in Washington, D.C.
- Area Police and Court Reports
- Area Police Reports
- On the Docket: Atlantic man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat
- Area Police Reports
- FOOTBALL CONTEST: First three winners named
- First Year For Fall Festival
- Local bank sponsors motivational speaker to visit 10 southwest Iowa area schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.