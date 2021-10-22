June 17, 1946 – Oct. 6, 2021
Funeral services for Darrell James Rudolph, 75, were conducted by Reverend Philip Beisswenger on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church west of Audubon. Interment was in the Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery. The casket bearers were Claire Olsen, Marcus Olsen, Gavin Larsen, Aaron Olsen, Anna Larsen, and Joseph Zaiger.
Darrell James Rudolph, the son of Andrew Larsen and Darlene May (Schmidt) Rudolph, was born June 17, 1946, on his parents’ farm in Audubon County west of Audubon, and died Oct. 6, 2021 at his home in Audubon at the age of 75 years, 3 months, and 19 days.
Darrell was baptized July 7, 1946 and confirmed July 3, 1960 at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church west of Audubon. He attended Audubon County rural schools from 1950-1959, and graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1965.
On April 3, 1965, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Ann Alt at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. They were blessed with four daughters: Jody, Shelley, Nichole, and Abigail. Following high school, Darrell helped operate the family farm with his father and brother Roger. Not only did they farm their own land but also rented other farms, where they grew row crops and raised livestock. While farming, Darrell also worked at Bud’s DX, where he had worked during high school, and drove a bus for the Audubon Community Schools. Darrell also drove a milk truck part-time for NFO and was the grounds keeper from 1986-1988 for the Audubon Community Schools. Because of his health issues, Darrell was forced to retire from farming in 1989 so he worked part-time for Dale Larsen. In 1998, he purchased the Antique Depot in Audubon and enjoyed traveling to the many areas searching for antiques which he would purchase and repair for sale at his shop, until he sold the business in 2001. Darrell then drove the Region XII bus for the Audubon area until he retired in 2013.
Darrell was a life-long active member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church. He was on the Church Council where he served as president, and was also the grounds keeper for the Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery. At one time, Darrell and Marjorie enjoyed square dancing and were members of a card club. He enjoyed gardening and canning the produce he grew. He was an accomplished cook, enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and watching movies. He loved to take the family camping. He and Marjorie traveled around the state of Iowa. He was a huge Wheeler fan, but most of all, he enjoyed being involved in all his daughter’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Preceding him in death were his parents Andrew and Darlene Rudolph; his brother Roger Rudolph; his son-in-law Barry Farmer; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Pearl Alt.
Survivors include his wife Marjorie (Alt) Rudolph of Audubon; his daughters Jody Rudolph of Anita, Shelley Farmer of Ankeny, Nichole and husband Dr. Doug Olsen, and Abigail and husband Scott Larsen all of Audubon; his five grandchildren: Claire Olsen and fiancé Joseph Zaiger and Marcus Olsen all of Cedar Falls, Gavin Larsen, Aaron Olsen, and Anna Larsen all of Audubon; his sister-in-law Delores Rudolph of Indianola; his brothers-in-law Eugene and wife Sally Alt of Audubon, and David Alt of Evanston, Ill.; their foreign exchange student Rasiha Asciogullari Maslakci of Cyprus; his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.