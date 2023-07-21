The program aims to support small quality of life projects that will create meaningful results in rural communities. This program is a result of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. Developing quality spaces for people to want to live, work, play, and engage will support the vibrancy of Iowa’s rural places. Eligible projects must be open to the public and contribute to the Rural Enrichment Grant vitality and engagement of the community.
Register for the Rural Enrichment Application Informational Webinar on Tuesday, July 18 from 2-3 p.m.
Who Qualifies?
• Iowa businesses, colleges and universities, city or county government, federally tax-exempt nonprofit agencies and foundations
• Applicants that are not a local government must include a letter of support from the mayor or a resolution from the city council.
• Projects/programs must exist in and benefit a community in Iowa with a population of 20,000 or fewer and not contiguous to a city with a population of 40,000 or greater. If a countywide project, must be in one of the 88 least populous counties.
How Do I Apply?
• Application Window Opens June 28, 2023 on IowaGrants.gov
• Please review the Grant Guidelines found in the Resources area below for additional information on eligibility requirements, use of funding, reporting requirements and the review process. A copy of the scoring rubric has also been provided.
• The deadline to apply for funding is 11:59 p.m., August 30, 2023. Applicants must submit applications via IowaGrants.gov, the online application portal. Applications will not be accepted in any other format. Late, incomplete or ineligible applications will not be accepted. Applicants must create a login to view the full application for the program.