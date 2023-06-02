“Every Step Brings Hope” is the theme for the 2023 Relay For Life of Audubon County. Participants and organizers will be “Celebrating Survivors, remembering those we have lost and Fighting Back against cancer,” on June 25 at the Agri-Hall in Audubon from 4-7 p.m.
This year they are excited to bring back a more traditional event, hoping to unite the communities of Audubon County while raising awareness and funds for cancer research, programs, and services.
“This is an important event for showing our support for survivors and their families,” organizers said.
If you are a cancer Survivor or participant, you are invited to register for the Relay For Life of Audubon County.
“We ask you do this each year so you can be recognized on our communication list, and help show the need for future programing in Audubon County,” organizers said.
Once registered, individuals will get an email (or asked on the phone) for their shirt size, and a complementary Survivor t-shirt will be mailed directly to your home.
Everyone’s participation and willingness to raise funds, spread awareness about the importance of cancer screenings, support research developments, aid in community education, share programming and available services, as well as Advocating for positive change for Iowans and all Americans is what Relay For Life is all about. To register, please log onto www.relayforlife.org/auduboncoutyia [relayforlife.org] and follow the prompts. If you prefer to use the phone, please call 1-800-227-2345 and our experts will help you complete the process.
They also invite and encourage Teams to form consisting of families, friends, co- workers, Faith Families, and cancer haters across Audubon County! The registration process to start a team today is the same. Once any individual raises $100 or more, an email stating they are members of the “Hope Club” will be received and a complementary 2023 Participant T-Shirt will be sent. “We invite everyone to join us for the event and show our survivors, and community members that we are united in the fight against cancer. More people participating will make our impact that much bigger!” they said.
While the Event Leadership Team is still hard at work planning a great event, we have a few things we know and want to share. Opening Ceremonies and Recognition will be at 4 p.m. “Two Palms Grilling” will have dinner ready at 5 p.m. Also around 5 p.m. they will welcome honored guests for the Survivor Ceremony, followed by speeches, and our mission delivery presentation. At 6 p.m., they are excited to present a Live Pie Auction and close the silent auction. To wrap up the evening, they will have their emotional luminary ceremony and balloon release.
“Our local focus this year is Luminary Sales. We have an ambitious goal of selling 100 luminaires supporting loved ones who are currently on their cancer journey, honoring those who have survived, and remembering those we have lost. Luminaires are $10 each and can be decorated by the purchaser, or by our committee. All bags will be displayed throughout the event and lit for our closing ceremony. Luminaires can be purchased on our event website, or by contacting Tina Andersen, Val Danner, Shelby Jensen or Becky Thompson. Please show your love and help us all remember those we have lost by bringing their name and memories to our lips, and hearts.”
When individuals participate, their support for all community members who have been touched by a cancer diagnosis is felt and passed on. If you would like to volunteer, or for more information please contact: suzie.mages@cancer.org, as many hands make light work.