April 5, 1923
– Oct. 21, 2022
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Ann Huffman, 99, was celebrated by Father David Nkrumah on Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Interment was in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery south of Audubon. The casket bearers were Sam Hansen, Marshall Hansen, Miranda Hansen, Brian Bruch, Dave Irlmeier, Bruce Dentlinger, John Staiert, and Gary Schlerman.
Marie Ann Huffman, the daughter of John H. Renze and Mary (Hoffman) Renze, was born April 5, 1923, at her parents’ home near Roselle, and died Oct. 21, 2022, at the Manning Regional Healthcare Center in Manning, at the age of 99 years, 6 months, and 16 days.
Marie attended school at Holy Angels, Roselle, through 8th grade, then helped with the family farm. During WWII she went to Buffalo, N.Y. and worked at Bells Aviation as a riveter. She returned to Iowa and worked at a clothing store in Fort Dodge.
On Dec. 31, 1945, Marie was united in marriage to Ray W. Huffman at the Sacred Heart Church in Fort Dodge. They were blessed with three children: Terry Ray Huffman, Josephine Marie Huffman and Patrick Ray Huffman. Marie and Ray operated a gas station with a café and rental cabins in Westside, for several years and then moved to Carroll, where Ray worked at Earl May. In 1956 they moved to Audubon County and took over the family’s farm. They enjoyed the neighborhood card clubs and going to dances.
Marie worked for a time at GE in Carroll. Ray and Marie opened the Arcadia Antiques and later moved the business to Marie’s in Manning, which was a coffee shop and antique flea market. She also worked for a while at the Miller Farms business in Manning making soy milk.
Marie was a member of the St. Patrick’s Church in Audubon, and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic women. She loved to be outside painting the house or farm buildings, and mowing her lawn. She enjoyed keeping bird feeders around so she could watch the many birds. She was the family baker of delicious goodies and pies and knew everyone’s favorite. Marie had fun watching Miranda and Marshall in their sports events. Whenever she had a chance, she would make a trip to Branson, Mo. During the winters Marie and Ray were snowbirds until Ray passed away. Marie then went to stay with Patrick in California in the winters. During the last several years she lived with her daughter Josephine in Manning.
Preceding her in death was her husband Ray W. Huffman; her parents; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Marcella and husband Clarence Schlerman, Theresa and husband Alfred B. Klocke, Rose Marie Renze, Leo Staiert and Louise and husband Cyril Eich; sisters-in-law: Lillian and husband Ernest Sorensen, Lois and husband Edward Sunberg and Claudine Huffman; brothers-in-law: Glenn Huffman, Frank and wife May Huffman, and Charles and wife Nina Huffman.
Marie is survived by her children: Terry Ray and wife Frances (Weeks) Huffman of Audubon, Josephine Marie Huffman of Manning, and Patrick Ray Huffman of Arizona; her grandson Samuel Hansen and wife Amy of Rockledge, Fla.; and her great-grandchildren: Miranda Hansen of Norwalk, and Marshall Hansen of Melbourne, Fla.; her sister Alice Staiert of Carroll; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.