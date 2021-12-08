Last Friday, Dec. 3, the Exira-EHK Spartans took on the Glidden-Ralston Wildcats in a boys and girls double header.
The night began their second game of the season with the Lady Spartans on the court. It was immediately clear that these girls had been playing together for years. With only losing one player from last year and being a predominantly young team, their communication on and off the court was effortless.
Despite giving the ball away to the Wildcats with some easy steals, the Spartans aggressive defense seemed to stop the Wildcats from getting on the board. The girls made crisp, quick passes to confuse the Wildcats, which allowed them to make multiple attempts at the hoop. This allowed them to use their impressive rebounding skills to keep the ball from turning over.
Senior, Macy Emgarten, led the Spartan charge with 23 total points with her ability to land three pointers and free throws with ease. This allowed the the Spartans to take the game with a final score of 73-30.
Head coach Tom Petersen was overall very pleased with how the girls played as a team.
“I feel like the girls moved really well tonight, as far as moving the ball around,” he said. “Defensively, I was really happy with how we were rotating and causing some disruption. I feel like we had our best practices the past two nights, so I was really happy with how they came out and did this tonight.
“We have a long way to go in a lot of areas. First and foremost, we need to make sure we finish possessions with block outs and rebounds. It’s early so we will see what happens,” he concluded.
After celebrations of the Lady Spartans win, the boys got their chance at the Wildcats. After winning the tip off, they started off a little slow. These two teams seemed evenly matched. Both incredibly aggressive with their defense. Constantly attacking, jumping between plays, and trying to get their hands on the ball every chance they could get.
Once the Spartan boys found their rhythm, they were able to start communicating more effectively which helped them successfully execute plays. Sophomore, Jackson Radcliff, and Junior, Easton Nelson, were constantly on the rebound, fighting hard to prevent turn overs and keep adding points to the board. Without this hustle, the Spartan boys would have struggled to keep their small lead throughout the game.
In the end, the Spartan boys were able to hold possession of the ball until the end of the game. They were able to clinch the win with a final score of 50-30.