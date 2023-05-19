Sept. 29. 1939 – May 6, 2023
Russell Paul Miller, 83, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Gardens at Luther Park in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center where the family will receive friends from 10 - 12 p.m. Private family inurnment will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes.
Russ was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Audubon, to Reford and Hilda (Moeller) Miller. He married Donna Sunberg on Aug. 7, 1960, in Audubon. They lived in Audubon, Ankeny, and Tonica, Ill before returning to Grimes in 2002, when Russ retired.
Russ worked at Pioneer Hybrid for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed gardening (especially tomatoes), restoring and collecting toy tractors, fishing, playing cards, and bowling in his younger years. Russ loved his dogs but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Russ is survived by his children, Jeff (LeAnn) Miller of Slater; Janelle (Dean) Minor of Santa Maria, Calif., and Jill (Bill) Gonder of Norwalk; nine grandchildren, Justin Miller, Zach Miller, Lindsey Hansen, Courtney Lynch, Kaitlin Gonder, Mason Gonder, Lindsey Ocker, Stephanie Harris, and Brandon Bice; 13 great-grandchildren brother, Dennis (Betty) Miller of Audubon, and sister, Arlys (Thurm) Cardwell of Littleton, Colo. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Donna Rae Miller.
Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Midwest. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Russ never knew a stranger and will be remembered for his kindness, his smile, and his jokes.