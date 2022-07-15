March 25, 1931 – July 6, 2022
Visitation with the family of Imelda Kerkhoff, 91, was held on Sunday, July 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Manning. There was a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manning, by Rev. Shinoj Jose. Lector was Laurie Stein, mass servers were Ben and Ella Langel. Eucharistic Ministers were Imelda Langel and Vickie Thielen, Gift bearers were Amy Dehmer and Kiley Halbur.
The Sacred Heart Choir sang and Anne Muhlbauer was organist. Casket bearers were Imelda’s grandchildren: Jared Kerkhoff, Nick Kerkhoff, Ryan Kerkhoff, Kody Kerkhoff, Eric Bertelsen, Blake Kerkhoff, Brody Kerkhoff and Rachel Haubrich (special caretaker of Imelda). Honorary casket bearers were Imelda’s grandchildren: Kari Kerkhoff, Amy Dehmer, Jessica Bertelsen, Kenzie Kerkhoff, Kiley Halbur, Alyssa Draeger, Erin Kerkhoff, Jason Ripke, Derek Ripke and Sara Croghan. Burial was at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Manning.
Imelda C., daughter of Bernard J. and Mary T. (Berger) Grossman, was born on the family farm in rural Willey, on March 25, 1931. She attended St. Mary’s School in Willey and graduated from St. Angela’s Academy in 1949.
On Dec, 26, 1950, Imelda was united in marriage with Meryl F. Kerkhoff at St. Mary’s Church in Willey. They made their home on a farm 3 3/4 miles south of Manning and seven children were born to this union. In addition to being a busy farm wife and mother, Imelda also enjoyed sewing, quilting, woodworking, gardening, and singing. She was a very dedicated football fan who attended many games, regardless of the weather. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Manning and was active in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (Past Regent), Altar Society and choir. Imelda was a CCD teacher, Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Co-Chairman of the Bloodmobile and engaged in volunteer work through RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program).
Imelda passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Manning, attaining the age of 91 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Meryl Kerkhoff; son Joel Kerkhoff; son-in-law John Bertelsen; siblings: Marie and husband Bill Thielen, Louis Grossman and wife Marian, Helen and husband Charles Thielen, Robert Grossman, Freda and husband Joe Tigges, Rita and husband Ed Tigges, Delores Greenwood, Marilyn Heithoff, sister Lucy Anne and brother Andrew, both in infancy.
She is survived by her children: Marty Kerkhoff and wife Debra of Manning; Keith Kerkhoff of Manilla; Mary Bertelsen of Polk City; Ron Kerkhoff and wife Kim of Algona; Dan Kerkhoff and wife Cheryl of Manning; Scott Kerkhoff and wife Teri of Coralville; 14 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Lorena Grossman of Carroll; brothers-in-law James Greenwood of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Wayne Heithoff of Des Moines; other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family. www.ohdefuneralhome.com