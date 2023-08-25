Kennedy Rohe, daughter of Derrick and Jessica Rohe, was recently awarded a $5,000.00 scholarship from the National Tractor Parts Dealer Association. Kennedy is attending the University of Northern Iowa pursuing a degree in social work.
The National Tractor Parts Dealer Association is a trade association serving the agricultural and industrial industries with members throughout the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. The NTPDA awards scholarships yearly to members, members’ employees and their families based on academic achievement, extra-curricular and community activities, and leadership abilities. Kennedy has demonstrated outstanding qualities in each of these areas and the NTPDA is very pleased to have presented her with this scholarship. Her sponsor is Worthington Tractor Parts, Inc. in Audubon.