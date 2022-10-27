Two entries in this week’s Southwest Iowa Shopper Football Contest had just one wrong this week.
top story
FOOTBALL CONTEST: Two with one wrong is best this time around
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- IOWA EIGHT-MAN PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's defeats Audubon, 76-0
- Audubon FFA Competes in Soils Evaluation Career Development Events
- REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL: Area teams see seasons end in regionals
- Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
- Getting Better Prepared: Audubon firefighters get grain extrication equipment, additional training
- Audubon FFA Members Attend District Conference
- It’s getting close!
- Audubon County Sheriff's office reports Snapchat scam
- MRHC Welcomes New Mental Health Provider, Katie Mogensen
- ACED celebrated National Manufacturing Day in Audubon County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.