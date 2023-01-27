Supporters of Dedham Legion Centennial Center’s renovation celebrated

(Pictured left to right): Will Klocke and Olivia Klocke, presented their parents, Molly and Brian Klocke, with an appreciation plaque for their leadership efforts on the Dedham Legion Centennial Center renovation project.

Those supporters who donated cash or in kind support in the renovation of the Dedham Legion Centennial Center were invited to celebrate its completion Saturday, January 14th.

