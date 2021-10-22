Breast cancer is one of the most serious threats to women and one of the leading causes of death in
women between the ages of 30 and 55. One out of every eight women will develop breast cancer in their
lifetime. Join in the fight against breast cancer by making October the month to get screened.
Audubon County Memorial Hospital & Clinics is proud to offer 3D mammography services. 3D
mammograms are less painful, improve breast-cancer detection, and may reduce the number of
unnerving false alarms. 3D mammography has been shown to detect 40% more invasive cancers than
traditional mammography.
Call 712-563-5315 to schedule your mammogram today at Audubon County Memorial Hospital and
Clinics.