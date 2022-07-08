AUDUBON – Lauren Hansen of Exira, an employee of Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics who is studying Nursing-ADN at Des Moines Area Community College, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA). Lauren is among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program.
IHA established the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program in 2004 to help address the shortage of health care professionals and encourage young Iowans to establish or continue their careers with Iowa hospitals. The first scholarships were awarded in 2005 and now more than 685 students have benefited from the program.
In exchange for this financial support, students agree to work one year in an Iowa hospital for each year they receive an award. In this way, the scholarship program helps stabilize and enhance Iowa’s hospital workforce.
IHERF is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Iowa Hospital Association. IHERF is a charitable nonprofit and exempt from federal income tax under section 501©(3) of the IRS code.