The Audubon County Auditor Salary approved for Fiscal Year 2023 is $62,475, and not $64,475 as printed in last week's Audubon County Board of Supervisor story.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 26%
- Feels Like: 54°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 54°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:57:32 AM
- Sunset: 07:48:31 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast with rain showers at times. High 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:32 AM
Sunset: 07:48:31 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 06:55:54 AM
Sunset: 07:49:37 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:54:16 AM
Sunset: 07:50:44 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: WNW @ 24 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:52:38 AM
Sunset: 07:51:50 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NW @ 26 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:51:01 AM
Sunset: 07:52:57 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:49:23 AM
Sunset: 07:54:03 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:47:46 AM
Sunset: 07:55:10 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSE @ 16 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Area farm gets grant to increase in selling Iowa grown products
- Coming Up at The Rose Theater
- Top 10 Announced for Iowa's Best Burger Contest
- PREP TRACK PREVIEW: Returing hurdle experience centerpiece of Audubon boys' track
- Upper Iowa University/DMACC partnership to help address industrial technology teacher shortage
- Area Church Schedules
- Folding Cranes exhibit at DMACC Campus
- PREP TRACK: Audubon Early Bird sees 3 Wheeler, 1 Spartan winner
- PREP TRACK PREVIEW: State placewinners back for Audubon girls' track
- PREP BOYS GOLF PREVIEW: Experience dots Wheeler boys' golf squad
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.