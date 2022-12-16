To Whom It May Concern in
the IKM-Manning School District
I went to the school board public hearing on Dec. 6 in Manning, which was for the purpose to address the “Proposed Issuance of Approximately $7,900,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds.” The intent of my letter is to inform the general public of said bond proposal.
I was informed that the bond would be used for new construction to the Manning buildings only, with the main purpose and intent to build a gym. I was given an estimate of 5.5 million dollars of the 7.9 million dollars would go towards the gym.
In the past two years the IKM-Manning Community School District has voted on two bonds, which were both defeated. Those bonds were proposed to address “Urgent and Required Needs” of the district, along with a new gymnasium. Because of this bond’s proposal for new construction only, I had to ask myself, where did the “urgent and required needs” disappear to? Were they taken care of already? The answer is “NO.” The question was asked at the hearing if any of the repairs had been fixed at the Manning school building and the answer was no, this has not been getting done to our buildings.
No information was offered up if this avenue of revenue can be used strictly for the repairs of our buildings. I had to ask if the bonds could be used for repairs; the answer was they can be. And remember we passed an increase in the revenue for the school district last fall to the tune of approximately 5.5 million for the next 10 years through the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL). One of my main issues with this whole “building new” mentality is if our buildings are in such disrepair, that did not happen overnight I believe we have been negligent in this area. So, why should I expect the new facilities to be taken care of properly if we did not take care of the facilities that we have currently?
But here is our ultimate problem, our sense of urgency if you will: if the general public of the IKM-Manning district does not get a petition circulating to acquire 452 acceptable signatures by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022, then our “seven” board members will be able to vote on this bond and “we the people” will not have a say in the matter. The crux of the matter is that the school board is taking the right to vote out of the general public’s hands, especially since the general public previously voted this building down. Think about that, is that really the way to govern, especially an already divided school district?
Thank you for your time and attention, and may you truly have a blessed Christmas this year.