Funeral services for Phyllis Elaine Hoffman, 75, were conducted by Pastor Steven Frock on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira, Iowa. Interment was in the Layton Township Cemetery near Walnut. The honorary casket bearers were Kristen Hoffman, Kelsi Hoffman, and Kenzie Hoffman. The casket bearers will be Jordan Hoffman, Nick Hoffman, Austin Hoffman, Carter Hoffman, Josh Boelter, and Jake Boelter.
Phyllis Elaine Hoffman, the daughter of Herman and Margaret (Porsch) Schmidt, was born March 27, 1947, in Carroll, and died Oct. 9, 2022, in an automobile accident in Exira, .at the age of 75 years, 6 months, and 12 days.
Phyllis was baptized and confirmed at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church west of Audubon. She attended rural Audubon County schools then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1965. She did clerical work for a short time then on April 4, 1966, she enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps. During her tour of duty, she served stateside and was a basic supply specialist. Phyllis was stationed in California.
On Oct. 20, 1967, she was united in marriage to Thomas George Hoffman at the Holy Spirit Catholic
Church in Carroll, while she was on leave from the service. Phyllis was honorably discharged on March 6, 1968. They purchased a farm south of Elk Horn, in 1969. Phyllis helped Tom operate the farm where they did custom hay grinding and custom farming for area farmers. Over the years they were blessed with four children Jerry, Steve, Brian, and Jen. Along with helping Tom operate their farm she was raising the children. When the children were older, she was employed as a waitress at the Danish Inn in Elk Horn for a number of years. They sold the farm in 1989 and purchased an acreage outside of Walnut. Phyllis became a Certified Nurses Aide and worked at the Salem Home in Elk Horn for many years and later did home health care until she retired. Tom died May 28, 2015. Phyllis lived on the acreage for a while then moved to Exira.
Phyllis had been a member of several Lutheran Churches in the area the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn, Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Walnut, and most recently, the Exira Christian Church. She was a member of the Walnut American Legion, Post 422. Phyllis enjoyed fishing and their many trips to fish in Minnesota and dancing with Tom. She had a love for gardening and taking care of and decorating their yard at the farm and enjoyed and loved the many dogs and cats throughout her life. Watching Wheel of Fortune was also a joy of hers and an absolute must at 6:30 every evening. But her passion was care giving and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband Thomas “Tom” Hoffman; her parents; her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Roger Barten, Pat and husband Alvin Lengeman, and Daryl Rowedder.
Survivors include her children Jerry and wife Robin Hoffman of Elk Horn, Steve Hoffman of Granville, Brian Hoffman of Exira, and Jen and husband Jeff Boelter of Schleswig; her Grandchildren: Kristen Hoffman of Creston, Jordan Hoffman of Sioux Center, Kelsi Hoffman of Council Bluffs, Nick Hoffman and Austin Hoffman both of Orange City, Carter Hoffman of Superior, Wisconsin, Kenzie Hoffman of Phoenix, Arizona, Josh Boelter of Vermillion, S.D., and Jake Boelter of Wayne, Neb.; her great-grandchildren James, Owen, Skylar, and Bentley; her sister JoAnn Barten of Audubon; her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Lou Meister of Hubbard, Bev Rowedder of Manning, and Cliff and wife Diane Hoffman of Carroll; nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.