Halter
Ponies 56” and under — 2 — geldings age 4 and over — Smokie — 1st — Austin Rasmussen
Ponies 56” and under — 2 — geldings age 4 and over — Steak — 2nd — Stockton Gabel
Ponies 56” and under — 3 — mares age 4 and over — Charlie — Lilly Madsen
Quarter horse and quarter horse type — 14 — geldings, aged — Hayes — 1st — Austin Rasmussen
Quarter horse and quarter horse type — 14 — geldings, aged — Jackpot — 2nd — Skyla Rasmussen
Quarter horse and quarter horse type — 15 — mares 2 and 3 year old — Lopin to a Fiesta — 1st — Elizabeth VanAernam
Quarter horse and quarter horse type — 15 -mares, aged — Stone Cold Classy — 1st — Lynn Milks
Quarter horse and quarter horse type — 15 — mares, aged — Checkers — 2nd — Zoey Rasmussen
Quarter horse and quarter horse type — 15 — mares, aged — Carmen — 3rd — Karly Byers
Grand Champion Overall Halter — Trophy — Lynn Milks
Reserve Champion Overall Halter — Trophy — Austin Rasmussen
Performance
Performance — 26 — Lead line 6 years and under any size horse or pony — Smokie — 1st — Calvin Rasmussen
Performance — 26 — Lead line 6 years and under any size horse or pony — Charlie — 2nd — Everly Madsen
Performance — 26 — Lead line 6 years and under any size horse or pony — Donut — 3rd — Donut — Guthrie Gabel
Performance — 27 — Beginner Walk Trot (not eligible any other canter — Smokie — 1st — Weston Rasmussen
Performance — 28 — Walk/trot 2 and 3 year old horse — Lopin to a Fiesta — 1st — Elizabeth VanAernam
Performance — 30 — Bareback pleasure — rider 18 and under — Smokie — 1st — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 30 — Bareback pleasure — rider 18 and under — Carmen — 2nd — Karly Byers
Performance — 31 — Walk/trot horse 4 and over, rider 19 and over — Stone Cold Classy — 1st — Lynn Milks
Performance — 33 — Walk/trot horse 4 and over, rider 18 and under — Hayes — 1st — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 33 — Walk/trot horse 4 and over, rider 18 and under — Carmen — 2nd — Karly Byers
Performance — 33 — Walk/trot horse 4 and over, rider 18 and under — Bay — 3rd — Clayton VanAernam
Performance — 35 — Pony Pleasure — Smokie — 1st — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 37 — Ranch Horse Pleasure — Jackpot — 1st — Skyla Rasmussen
Performance — 37 — Ranch Horse Pleasure — Liz — 2nd — Karly Byers
Performance — 38 — Adult Pleasure — rider 19 and over — Stone Cold Classy — 1st — Lynn Milks
Performance — 40 — Youth Pleasure Horse, Pony or Mule, rider 13 and under — Carmen — 1st — Karly Byers
Performance — 40 — Youth Pleasure Horse, Pony or Mule, rider 13 and under — Checkers — 2nd — Zoey Rasmussen
Performance — 41 — Western Horsemanship, rider 19 and over — Stone Cold Classy — 1st — Lynn Milks
Performance — 43 — Western Horsemanship, rider 13 and under — Carmen — 1st — Karly Byers
Performance — 44 — Quarter horse and Quarter horse type Pleasure — Carmen — 1st — Karly Byers
Performance — 45 — Color breed Pleasure — Stone Cold Classy — 1st — Lynn Milks
Performance Grand Champion Pleasure Horse Overall — Carmen — Karly Byer
Performance Reserve Grand Champion Pleasure Horse Overall — Smokie — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 52 — Egg Race — Rider 18 and under — Checkers — 1st — Zoey Rasmussen
Performance — 52 — Egg Race — Rider 18 and under — Carmen — 2nd — Karly Byers
Performance — 52 — Egg Race — Rider 18 and under — Mazzi — 3rd — Olivia Carter
Performance — 53 — Open trail — horse, pony, mule — Carmen — 1st — Karly Byers
Performance — 53 — Open trail — horse, pony, mule — Lopin to a Fiesta — 2nd — Elizabeth VanAernam
Performance — 53 — Open trail — horse, pony, mule — Checkers — 3rd — Zoey Rasmussen
Performance — 54 — Pole Bending — ponies — Smokie — 1st — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 56 — Pole Bending — horse or mule, rider 18 and under — Jackpot — 1st — Skyla Rasmussen
Performance — 56 — Pole Bending — horse or mule, rider 18 and under — Jackpot — 2nd — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 56 — Pole Bending — horse or mule, rider 18 and under — Mazzi — 3rd — Olivia Carter
Performance — 57 — Barrel Race — Ponies — Smokie — 1st — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 59 — Barrel Race — Horse or Mule — Rider 18 and under — Jackpot — 1st — Skyla Rasmussen
Performance — 59 — Barrel Race — Horse or Mule — Rider 18 and under — Hayes — 2nd — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 59 — Barrel Race — Horse or Mule — Rider 18 and under — Checkers — 3rd — Zoey Rasmussen
Performance — 60 — Flag Race Open — Smokie — 1st — Austin Rasmussen
Performance — 60 — Flag Race Open — Mazzi — 2nd — Olivia Carter
Performance — 60 — Flag Race Open — Liz — 3rd — Karly Byer