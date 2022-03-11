July 20, 1936 – March 3, 2022
Marvin Allen Toft, 85, of Carroll, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Carroll.
Marvin was the son of Thomas and Esther Toft of Exira, and was baptized and confirmed at the Exira Lutheran Church. He attended rural schools in Audubon Township and then attended Exira Public High School where he graduated in 1955. He was very involved in music activities all through high school where he enjoyed performing in small groups and was a highly ranked vocal soloist at state music contests. He continued to be active in musical performances in college and in his adult life, singing for many weddings, funerals, plays and other events. He participated in several choral groups such as Carroll Community Chorus, Carroll Elks Chorus, and church choir. A high point in his musical career was when he sang two baritone solos in the Messiah with the all-community chorus at Carroll. Each year since 1973 he looked forward to singing “Were You There?” at both Good Friday services at St. Paul, for a total of 95 services.
He received his B. S. in Education from Northwest Missouri State College in 1960. After serving in the U. S. Army from 1960-1963, he taught at Maryville. Missouri. On June 19, 1965, Marvin was united in marriage to Sharon Ostrus at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Atlantic. They both taught in Elk Horn, until he received his M.S. in Education from the University of Missouri in 1968. At that time he moved with Shari and their two sons, Chris and Erik, to become the high school principal at Ringsted. In 1972 he left education to launch a ServiceMaster franchise business in Carroll, operating it successfully for 20 years. In 1979 Marvin and Shari proudly received the Marion E. Wade Award of Honor in ServiceMaster, the highest award in the company. In 1992 Marvin sold the ServiceMaster business and pursued a career in sales until his retirement in 2004. In retirement he was active in substitute teaching in Carroll area schools, enjoying his association with students and faculty.
Marvin trusted in the Triune God, believing that because of Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection we are redeemed by God and restored to perfection in heaven. His faith led him to be actively involved in many leadership and music roles in both at St. Paul Lutheran and in the Carroll community. Marvin was a member of the board of directors when New Hope Village was founded, serving as chairman of the board for one term. Marvin also enjoyed being a “character” in numerous community theater plays, most of which were musicals. In leisure time Marvin liked to read and work crossword puzzles and watch over his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Shari Toft of Carroll; his children and their spouses: Chris and Ann Toft of Arcadia, and Erik and Laurie Toft of Madison, Wisc.; his three granddaughters, Lexi Toft Kaalberg (Jason) of Madison, Wisc., Kati Toft of Madison, Wisc., and Dayna Toft of Arcadia; one great-granddaughter Claire Kaalberg of Madison, Wisc.; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Barb Ostrus of Erie, Colo.; one niece and seven nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were: his parents, Thomas and Esther Toft; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Maurice and Esther Ostrus; his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Lola Toft and their daughter, Barbara; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Donna Lou Toft.
