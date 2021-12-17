After serving in the United States Marine Corps for four years, MRHC employee Paul Heiman worked several manual labor jobs before he decided to go to college and get his degree.
“I wanted to either study business or nursing but ultimately chose business and graduated with honors from Western Iowa Tech in 2012,” said Heiman. “After graduating, I accepted a job managing a durable medical equipment store. I worked there for five years and then accepted a position at MRHC as a Revenue Cycle Specialist and Patient Services Representative in December of 2017.”
Heiman has continued to advance in his career at MRHC and now works as the Patient Financial Services Coordinator in addition to helping in Admissions and Health Information Management (HIM).
“I started working in Admissions and the Business office equally. After a few months I asked for more and was given some HIM tasks as well,” said Heiman. “Everyone here is very supportive and wants you to thrive to better yourself. Sarah Lorenzen is my supervisor in Admissions, and she has always wanted what’s best for me and encouraged me to strive for it.”
Paul’s everyday approach is patient-centered and he strives to lead with a team-mentality. This is evident in the ways he is always looking to help patients, connects them to the right resources, and seeks to improve processes across departments.
“Paul is very versatile serving in many different areas of the hospital,” said Sarah Lorenzen, MRHC Patient Access Manager. “He is an excellent employee and sets an example to others.”
Not only is Heiman thankful to work for a supportive healthcare organization but one whose leadership inspires and motivates its employees to better themselves and advance in their careers.
“MRHC has a safe work environment and outstanding leadership. This is the best job I have ever had and the people I work with make it even better,” shared Heiman. “I would love to continue to work at MRHC until I retire.”