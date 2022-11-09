AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved an election recount on Wednesday after the number of absentee ballots was two less than was reported in the unofficial results.
Audubon County Supervisors approve election recount
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL: Exira-EHK's Petersen is District 10 Offensive MVP
- Redwood Steakhouse sale called off
- ALL-NT CROSS COUNTRY: State qualifiers, all-staters lead honor list
- Audubon FFA Competes in Soils Evaluation Career Development Events
- Audubon County Unofficial Election Results Nov. 8 General Election Results
- ALL IOWA EIGHT-MAN DISTRICT 10 FOOTBALL: 3 area players – one from Exira-EHK, two from CAM, earn top awards
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Audubon's Beisswenger finishes season with 23rd at state meet
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Audubon's Nielsen makes 2nd-team all WIC
- Despite Recent Showers, Iowa Needs More Rain
- Weekend Halloween Happenings
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.