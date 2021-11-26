The Exira-EHK Middle School recently competed in the Fall American Quiz Bowl.The tests are self-scoring, computer contests of 100 multiple-choice questions. Areas covered include math, geography, government, sports, spelling, science, literature, English, history, general information and just plain fun trivia. It is meant to be a team activity with all takers around one computer. Two chances to answer correctly are given. Points are awarded based on how fast they answer as well as on accuracy. Therefore, teams who do well usually are teams who can come up with a consensus answer quickly. An adult is needed to monitor but no adult help can be given.
The 6th grade Advanced Proficiency /TAG team and 7th grade Advanced Proficiency /TAG team contests differ in question difficulty. This year’s Advanced Proficiency /TAG students in grades 6th were Josephine Carlile, Rye Butler, Jack Hansen, Liv Inman, Brooklyn Snider, Meka Jensen, Zoey Rasmussen, and Cameron Dixon. The 7th graders were Michelle Wilson, Lily Bricker, Elaina Nelson, Kylie Christensen, Leah Boysen, Josiah King, Cooper Paulsen and Slade Sandbothe. Our 6th graders scored 960 points and got 84% correct.
Our 7th graders scored 809 points and got 78% correct “Our MS Advanced Proficiency/TAG students did extremely well in the tough academic competition which usually consists of larger schools! I truly enjoy their strategies they take in the Fall American Quiz Bowl! Good job!” expressed Lisa Dreier, MS TAG Instructor.