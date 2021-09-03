For the eighth year, Team Fighting Mad will be relaying across Audubon County to raise money for American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life. Jan Andersen, Joan Bauer, Angie Williams, and Dr. Maire have chosen to run or bike for their relay to bring awareness on the importance of taking control of your own health and cancer risk factors.
As a fundraiser, we are asking for your help to conquer each mile of our relay by donating money in the memory or honor of loved ones who have fought cancer. Online donations can be made here:https://secure.acsevents.org/.../RelayForLife/RFLCY21NOR... We have prayer papers to write a message to your cancer heroes. These prayer papers will then be placed in the baton the team will carry while they relay. At the end of the relay these prayer papers will be burned to symbolize your thoughts being released to Heaven.
Please contact Joan Bauer at joanthmom58@yahoo.com or via Facebook Messenger if you would like to make a donation and write a message for your cancer hero.
If you would like to meet the Fighting Mad Team, join us at Brandi Munch Memorial Park in Hamlin at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 for refreshments.