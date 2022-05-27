Students and staff at Exira-EHK held graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 15 at the Elk Horn gym.
MS/HS Principal Nate McDonald welcomed everyone who attended, followed by remarks by Emma Bireline, staff representative.
Members of the high school band performed “Black Tower Overture,” by Kevin Kaisershot, and under the direction of Band Instructor Jessica Allen.
Salutatorian Kate Hansen gave her graduation speech, followed by a performance by the HS Choir of “Man in the Mirror,” recorded by Michael Jackson, and under the direction of Vocal Music Instructor Cody Parmley.
Valedictorian Ashley Hansen gave her graduation speech, and seniors that received honors were recognized. A slide show presentation was shown that was prepared by Hansen with photos of seniors in their younger days and today, and seniors received their diplomas from School Board President Kevin Petersen and McDonald. They also received flowers to present to family members, before returning to their seats to officially move their tassels and celebrate by throwing their caps in the air. Afterwards, graduates stood in a receiving line to be congratulated and have photos taken.