Aaron Joseph Pearson, 28, of Greenfield, was arrested by Adair County Sheriff’s deputies in Stuart on Aug. 20. He was charged with OWI, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, 1, 2, 3rd and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Pearson was cited and released - the original stop was dated April 2023.

Joseph Michael Skiles, 62, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested on Aug. 21 at the Casey Store in Adair and charged with theft, fifth degree (less than $300) after a male was witnessed taking a bottle of vodka valued at $4.32 and concealing it in a back pocket. He was later found camping in the woods behind the store. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.

Rebecca Lynn LaBertew, 28, of Des Moines, was arrested by Adair County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 26 on Interstate 80 at the 91 mile marker westbound. The vehicle she was a passenger in was stopped for a defective taillight, and LaBertew told officers she possessed some marijuana. She was cited and released.

Justin Ray Fitzmier, 32, of Mound City, Mo., was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia by Adair County Sheriff’s deputies in on Aug. 26 on Interstate 80 at the 91 mile marker westbound. Fitzmier admitted to possessing THC was or “Dab”, and additional drug paraphernalia were found and seized. He was cited and released.