Cass County Sheriff
Arrest
On Aug. 28 — deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Williams, 36, of Lanesboro, on a warrant for OWI first offense. Williams was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Aug. 27 — deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kelsea Lyons, 29, of Carter Lake, on the charge of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Lyons was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
Adair County Sheriff
On Aug. 20, deputies with the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested Aaron Joseph Pearson, 28, of Greenfield, in Stuart on Aug. 20. He was charged with OWI, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, 1, 2, 3rd and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Pearson was cited and released — the original stop was dated April 2023. Joseph Michael Skiles, 62, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested on Aug. 21 at the Casey Store in Adair and charged with theft, fifth degree (less than $300) after a male was witnessed taking a bottle of vodka valued at $4.32 and concealing it in a back pocket. He was later found camping in the woods behind the store. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
On Aug. 26 deputies with the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested Rebecca Lynn LaBertew, 28, of Des Moines. She was stopped on Interstate 80 at the 91 mile marker westbound and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The vehicle she was a passenger in was stopped for a defective taillight, and LaBertew told officers she possessed some marijuana. She was cited and released.
On Aug. 26 deputies with the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested Justin Ray Fitzmier, 32, of Mound City, Mo., was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 26 on Interstate 80 at the 91 mile marker westbound. Fitzmier admitted to possessing THC was or “Dab,” and additional drug paraphernalia were found and seized. He was cited and released.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.