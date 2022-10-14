Save the date

ELK HORN – The Danish Windmill is having its 13th annual Windmill Gala & CHAIR-ity Fundraiser on Nov. 5 at the Elk Horn Fire Station at 6 p.m.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL: Wheelers play hard, fall to West Harrison
- Steffensen receives scholarship
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Six top 10 finishes by area runners at WIC meet
- Students to experience “homelessness”
- Masking Changes at Guthrie County Hospital & Clinics
- Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
- Bob Stessman of Manning receives Bowl of Hygeia Award
- Boil water advisory lifted
- Iowa’s first Charters of Freedom display to be dedicated in Manning Oct. 14
- High Risks For Fire Danger Around Southwestern Iowa
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.