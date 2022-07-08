COON RAPIDS – Audubon became its own worst enemy in their Iowa Class 1A district quarterfinal game Saturday, July 2, against Stanton.
The Wheelers’ struggle on defense was a huge factor in their 10-4 loss to the Vikings. Seven errors took their toll in the contest.
The thing was, Audubon had things going their way in the early going against Stanton, the Corner Conference champions.
After the first two Vikings reached base in the top of the first inning, starter Braden Wessel struck out the next two batters and coaxed a grounder to second.
The Wheelers responded in their half of the first with three runs, as Aaron Olsen and Gavin Smith each reached on a hit and a walk, respectively, and then were sent into scoring position on a sacrifice fly. Gavin Larsen’s grounder scored Olsen while Smith came home on a Vikings error. Evan Alt later connected on a single to drive in Larsen and make it a 3-0 Wheeler lead.
That’s how things stood until the fifth inning, when the Wheeler defense started to come apart. Three errors helped the Vikings score three runs, all but one of those unearned, and all of a sudden the momentum was starting to shift.
The Wheelers briefly got the advantage back in the bottom of the fifth when Smith stole home during Larsen’s at-bat to make it 4-3. But four runs in the top of the sixth, aided by two hits and another Wheeler error, gave the Vikings a 7-4 lead, and they’d never trail again.
A three-run double by Carter Johnson extended the lead in the seventh, and Johnson, in a relief role, slammed the door shut, a flyout to right sandwiching a pair of strikeouts.
Saturday’s game brought to an end the careers of three seniors: Alex Foran, Smith and Wessel. Smith was among southwestern Iowa’s most successful athletes, claiming a pair of third-place finishes at the state track meet this past spring and leading the football team to an Iowa eight-man semifinal appearance at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Wessel and Foran were also successful multi-sport athletes.