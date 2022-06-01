AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors plan to hold interviews for two candidates for a courthouse information technology employee on Thursday.
In April, the board approved creating a full time Information Technology position for the courthouse, and terminating the contract with IP Pathways, the company the county has been working with. The contract with IP Pathways was going to expire later this fall, but officials decided to end this month.
Officials with Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) recommended the board interview two candidates, which had been narrowed down from eight applications.
During a previous meeting, Sorensen and Board Member Rick Thompson said ICIT officials recommend each county have its own IT person, because, Sorensen said, it can be beneficial financially.
“ICIT advised us we are financially better off having our own in-house IT person,” he said.
“(ICIT) also talked about salaries,” Thompson said. “You aren’t going to find a qualified individual starting out for less than $80,000.”
But Sorensen added, the county is currently paying over $120,000 for IP Pathways.
Eight applications were sent to a group to make a recommendation to the board, and on Tuesday, Chairman Doug Sorensen said that number was narrowed down to four, and then two.