AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County Engineer Mitch Rydl told the Audubon County Board of Supervisors Tuesday he has job openings in the secondary roads department after one person retired, another two left for other jobs and another person is considering retiring in the near future.
He said one individual was going to work for the DOT, another individual was going back to a former job, and their last days would be during the last week of the month. Rydl said he has been able to hire one person already, and would be advertising for two positions. He told the board another individual is considering retiring.
“We might have another one retiring just to give you a heads up,” he said.
Rydl said he was concerned about filling the positions
“What I’m worried about is getting applications, and getting people here to hire,” he said.
Board member Rick Thompson didn’t think Audubon was any different than any other place right now — that all places and all types of business were having trouble hiring people.
“It’s kind of hard getting help now,” Thompson said.
In other business, the board approved Derick Seaton as a Audubon County Sheriff’s Deputy. He previously worked for the Audubon City Police.