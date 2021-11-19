Today

Windy with increasing clouds. High 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.