Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Fry, 79, were conducted by Reverend Philip Beisswenger on Monday morning, Nov. 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The casket bearers were Jonathan Gross, Jackie Spaulding, Lathan Davis, Justice Davis, Nevaeh Gross, and Tim Spaulding.
Mary Elizabeth Fry, the daughter of Harry Harold and Viola Lucille (Brensel) Fry, was born March 31, 1942, on her parents’ farm in rural Audubon County, and died Nov. 6, 2021, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 79 years, 7 months, and 5 days.
Mary was one of seven children and grew up on the family farm. She attended rural school at Melville #9 through eighth grade then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1962.
Following graduation she helped on the family farm and was employed as a seasonal worker for Garst Seed Company in Coon Rapids, for several years. She transferred and worked at Walton’s in Atlantic, for a few years then in 1975 Mary was employed at Jaydon and held a manufacturing position. She later was employed at Wells in Manning, for a number of years where they manufactured car parts before she began working for Gus Construction in Casey, where she and her sister Bernadine were flag operators for over 26 years. Mary then was employed at the Blue Grass Inn at the Waspy’s Complex in Audubon.
Mary was very kind and was always there to help family members. She and Bernadine rented a house together in Audubon where they enjoyed reading their romance and western novels. She also enjoyed watching the old western programs on the television like Bonanza and Gunsmoke. But her greatest passion was spending time with her siblings and her nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harry H. Sr. and Viola Fry; and her sisters, Nora Jean Bertelsen and Bernadine Fry.
Survivors include her sister, Donna Fry of Audubon, and her brothers, Emerson Fry and Robert Fry both of Audubon, and Harry Fry, Jr. of Sedalia, Mo.; her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews whom she considered her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.