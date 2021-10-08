Begun in 2007, the Spirit of Collaboration Award honors an Iowa Cancer Consortium member who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to collaborative cancer control efforts in Iowa. This year, Lori Pietig, Director of St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center in Carroll, has been selected to receive the 2021 Spirit of Collaboration Award.
Lori was nominated by Rachel Schramm, who wrote:
“I am not sure the Consortium has ever had a member quite like Lori Pietig. Being new to her position in a brand new cancer center, Lori brings a wealth of knowledge about her community and medical care and openly shares process information about her programs with others across the state — even inviting leaders and staff from other hospitals in Iowa to tour their facility and ‘talk shop’ about how to bring services to rural areas.
Similarly, she is not afraid of taking risks which makes her work full of innovation and growth. From a newly formed clinical trials recruitment program, to lung cancer screening, and enhanced social supports for their patients — Lori makes it look easy! She participates in nearly every meeting focused on rural work and recently became a co-chair of the Rural Cancer Workgroup. We are so thankful to have Lori in our network and look forward to many future collaborations!”
Lori became the first-ever cancer services director in the summer of 2020 and oversaw the opening of St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center on December 7, 2020. She has served St. Anthony for more than 17 years and also as director of radiology from 2013-2020. Pietig has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Bellevue University and a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging from Clarkson College. She initially chose the field of radiology due to her passion for patient care and interest in technology, specifically new equipment and interfaces, both qualities that have served her very well as cancer services director.
“Being born and raised in Carroll, I have a strong connection to the individuals the cancer center serves and the needs of our area,” Pietig said. “Our number one focus is to provide the most exceptional patient care experience while continuously searching for ways to best serve our region with treatment options. Working in a community where your friends and loved ones live can be difficult as a medical professional, because you may be with people during their most challenging time in life. Yet when we know it will be our family, friends and neighbors we are caring for at the cancer center, it becomes our life’s work to provide the best care possible.”
Lori will be honored on October 15th during the virtual Iowa Cancer Summit gathering.