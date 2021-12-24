As the year comes to a close, Manning Regional Healthcare Center is celebrating significant success since the launch of their capital campaign, Project Forward.
Recent year-end gifts have donation totals nearing $700,000. Most recently, two major gifts were received, $35,000 from AGP and $10,000 from Home Mutual Insurance Association of Carroll County. These contributions are representative of the high-level of continued support from the Manning-area business community.
Wayne Johnson, AGP’s Director of Marketing shared, “We have always done annual community donations in the past and have traditionally picked three or four communities to contribute to significant projects. Our new CEO, Chris Schaffer [who succeeded former CEO, Keith Spackler earlier this year] wants to remain focused on areas where our plants are operating and take care of those communities.”
In the past, AGP has made a sizable donation to the new Manning Fire Department facility and last year AGP made a significant contribution to Manning chamber bucks that matched local purchases of chamber bucks.
Additional donations include Warren and Sue Puck’s $50,000 donation and AMVC’s donation of $10,000.
“AMVC has been welcomed in the Manning community for 31 years, and Manning is a large part of our business. We are happy to participate in forward-thinking projects that benefit the families and communities we call home,” shared Bob Blomme, managing partner of AMVC Veterinary Services.
Several families have contributed at the $10,000 level or higher including James and Virginia Rasmussen, the Ohde family, Randy & Jean Behrens, and Marlene Borkowski. More than 75 total donors have contributed to the campaign to date.
Project Update
“We are happy to report that the Senior Life Solutions expansion, Pharmacy renovation and negative pressure isolation room projects have been completed,” said MRHC CEO Linn Block, RN, BSN, MHA. “In the past month, we have started holding group therapy sessions for both the Senior Life Solutions program and the Recovery Center in the new space, have had several patients use the new patient isolation room, and the pharmacy is now in compliance with federal regulations.”
COVID has prevented an in-person open house, however, virtual tours of the newly renovated spaces have been shared on the MRHC Facebook and YouTube pages.
Projects Continue Forward
“The generosity of our supporters has been humbling to say the least,” said Block. “However, as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our patients and provide care for three of the most common healthcare challenges we face today — mental health, obesity, and cancer, we request the community’s continued financial support.”
As MRHC approaches the new year, there are two major initiatives that staff, administration and board members are embarking on. An enhanced 32-slice CT scan will allow MRHC to provide scans that result in lower radiation, quicker scans, and more detail.
The other major investment is an Electronic Medical Records System which will enable MRHC to seamlessly access records and provide a system that is broadly accepted industry-wide, making medical record access much easier if a patient has to be seen at another hospital. The new system will allow online check-in for patients, enable patients to see their results online, and offer two-way communication with providers. The new system will improve telehealth capabilities as it is compatible with mobile devices.
Both projects present a significant financial hurdle for the hospital but are necessary to continue providing trusted healthcare close to home.
As part of the Project Forward campaign, MRHC is planning a new donor wall located near the Med/Surg waiting room in the hospital that will feature a tree (or series of trees) that recognize the generous contributions from donors.
“We anticipate that donations of $100,000+ will be recognized as tree trunks, donations of $10,000-$99,999 will be branches or stepping stones, and donations of $1,000-$9,999 will be represented by leaves,” shared Block.
MRHC welcomes the support and participation in this campaign by the regional community, as well as individuals and businesses in neighboring counties. Visit www.mrhcia.com/2021-capital-campaign to find out more details.