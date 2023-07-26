ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday using $30,000 for mental health programs provided by Crossroads Behavioral Health Services.
Staff with Crossroads explained they have already spoken with schools in the county about offering programs for seventh grade students and high school students. They explained state studies show that in 2021 half of the students in the state had suicidal thoughts and even made a suicide plan. A 2023 state study showed Iowa is 42nd in the nation for youth who have a severe depressive episode and 30th in the nation for youth who had a severe depressive episode and didn’t receive mental health service help.
The good news, they said, is studies showed youth were six times more likely to use mental health services if they were available at school, and these services helped with drug prevention and suicide prevention.
They said the programs they want to use at the schools show youth that completed it have a 50% reduction in hard drug use, a 80% reduction in suicide, a 35% reduction in drop out rate, a 75% reduction in depression symptoms, and a 18% increase in GPA.
Adair County is also part of the Southern Hills Regional Mental Health, and officials there have said mental health services should be available for students even younger than junior high, and Crossroads officials said they were already starting to work on offering services to those younger students.
Crossroads officials said they hope the $30,000 could be used as seed money for the program with the school, and grant funds could be used in the future based on data collected from working with the schools this year.