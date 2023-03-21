ELK HORN – With the hope of updating the Elk Horn’s pool, Elk Horn City Officials have created a “Pool House Fund,” and are asking for donations with a goal of $100,000.
Fund to update city of Elk Horn’s pool underway
jeffl
