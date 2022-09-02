Dec. 6, 1933
Funeral services for Ramon Leroy Wheeler, 88, were conducted by Pastor Glen Meyers on Wednesday afternoon Aug. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Exira Christian Church in Exira. Interment was in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. The casket bearers were Tony Young, Anthony Young, Trent Young, Rayden Wheeler, Tom Hill and Charles Wheeler.
Ramon Leroy Wheeler, the son of Erwin V. and Marie (Bengard) Wheeler, was born Dec. 6, 1933, at his parents’ home near Exira, and died Aug. 28, 2022, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, at the age of 88 years, 8 months, and 22 days.
Ramon was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Adair. He attended rural schools then graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1951. He then helped on the family farm and worked at the Alfalfa plant in Audubon. On Aug. 4, 1953 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his tour of duty, he was stationed with the 4th Division Artillery as a Supply Specialist in Germany. He was honorably discharged on May 23, 1955, and returned to Exira for a short time. He then was employed by a construction company which constructed missile silos near Salina, Kan., for a few years. Ramon returned to Exira and rented farms near Exira where he grew row crops, and raised livestock for a number of years. He moved into Exira and continued to farm and also help care for his mother.
Ramon was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church west of Adair until it closed then attended the Exira Christian Church in Exira. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Exira and a 50-year member of the American Legion. He loved going to AK SAR BEN racetrack and watch the thoroughbred horse racing. Most weekends he could be found at almost any racetrack in the Midwest. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting and taught three of his nephews how to hunt and properly handle guns.
Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister and brothers: Carole and husband Russell “Bud” Wahlert; Don Elda Wheeler; and Leonard and wife Nadine Wheeler.
Ramon is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.