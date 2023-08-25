Meals are subject to change
For Eligible Diners* We suggest a contribution of $5.00. Persons under age 60 must pay the Total Cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
* Eligible Diners (anyone age 60 & over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities) may
contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Friday, September 1 — BINGO Chicken Chow Mein on rice or noodles, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit.
Monday, September 4 — LABOR DAY NO MEALS.
Tuesday, September 5 — Tuna melt sandwich, potato salad, peas, chocolate pudding.
Wednesday, September 6 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, cucumber/tomato salad, frozen fruit cup.
Thursday, September 7— Chicken pot pie, breadstick, cottage cheese, strawberries & bananas.
Friday, September 8 — BINGO - Apple pork chops, tator tots, broccoli, peaches.
Monday, September 11 - BINGO - Salmon loaf, baked potato, creamed peas, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, September 12 - Chicken Alfredo Penne, breadstick, lettuce or spinach salad, apple slices.
Wednesday, September 13 - Crunchy Pollock or baked cod fillet, potato wedges, broccoli raisin salad, berry fluff-Jell-O salad.
Thursday, September 14 — Taco salad w/lettuce and chips, refried beans, Mexican rice, strawberries.
Friday, September 15 — BINGO - Crispy baked chicken, sweet potato fries, baked beans, vanilla pudding.
Monday, September 18 — BINGO - Sweet & sour meatballs, rice or noodles, broccoli, peaches, molasses cookie.
Tuesday, September 19 — Turkey sandwich, potato soup, green beans, pears.
Wednesday, September 20 — Chicken & mushrooms, roasted red potatoes, asparagus, baked apples.
Thursday, September 21 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Friday, September 22 — BINGO - BBQ baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, classic apricots.
Monday, September 25 — BINGO - Roast turkey, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll.
Tuesday, September 26 - Mushroom & swiss burger on WW Bun, potato wedges, broccoli, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, September 27 — Ham loaf, roasted sweet potatoes, lettuce/spinach salad, pears, tapioca pudding
Thursday, September 28 — Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables,(brocoli, cauliflower, carrots) peaches, breadstick.
Friday, September 29 — BINGO - Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, strawberries, peanut butter cookie.
MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before
563-3657 - Audubon
268-2377 - Exira