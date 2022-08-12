The Exira Lions Club is continuing the tradition of serving a meal to the Exira-EHK Spartan Staff, teachers, secretaries, administrators, bus drivers, para-educators and janitors on Aug.18 during their Professional Development days. Exira Lions realize there are limited choices for eating in Exira and we enjoy meeting and greeting the new faculty as well. Additionally, this time gives the faculty a chance to say thank you for supporting us and the Exira-EHK Leadership Leo Club with their Advisers Lion Riann Hansen and Lion Megan Wilkerson. The Leos continue to serve their community in many ways. One of their favorite annual events is “Pies for Puppies,” where they make homemade pies with the Lions to support sponsoring for LeaderDog. This event occurs in November, so order your favorite pie.

