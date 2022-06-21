AUDUBON COUNTY – More interviews are scheduled this week for an information technology position for Audubon County, and the county officials are working with Heartland Business Systems until a person can be hired.
In April, the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved creating the IT position for the courthouse, and terminating the contract with IP Pathways, the company the county was working with. The contract with IP Pathways was going to expire later this fall, but IP Pathways officials decided to end this month.
According to Board Chairman Doug Sorensen, the position had been informally offered, but the individual decided to stay with their current employer, however, he said, county officials have at least one more interview set for Wednesday and another application to consider.
“We’re not out of candidates yet,” he said Tuesday.
In the meantime, county officials are working with Heartland Business Systems to do IT work until a candidate is hired. An employee will be available online and in person on Fridays.
During a previous meeting, Sorensen and Board Member Rick Thompson said officials with Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) recommend each county have its own IT person, because, Sorensen said, it can be beneficial financially.
“ICIT advised us we are financially better off having our own in-house IT person,” he said.
“(ICIT) also talked about salaries,” Thompson said. “You aren’t going to find a qualified individual starting out for less than $80,000.”
But Sorensen added, the county was paying over $120,000 for IP Pathways.