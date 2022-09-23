June 15, 1926 — Sept. 16, 2022
Funeral services for Lyle Junior Joens, 96, were conducted by Pastor Mike Bodkins on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment was in the Manning Cemetery in Manning, following the funeral service.
Lyle Junior Joens, the son of William and Elna (Groteluschen) Joens, was born June 15, 1926, on the family farm south of Manning, in Audubon County and died Sept. 16, 2022, at the Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, at the age of 96 years, 3 months, and 1 day.
Lyle was baptized July 18, 1926 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lincoln Township, Audubon County and confirmed on April 20, 1941 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. He attended rural schools then graduated from the Manning High School with the Class of 1944. Lyle helped operate the family farm until he was inducted into the U.S. Army infantry. A short time later he received a medical discharge and return to help on the family farm. During the winter months Lyle worked at the Omaha Steel Plant in Omaha, Neb.
On Jan. 18, 1947, he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Sander at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. They were blessed with two children Keith and Kathleen. Lyle farmed with his father until his father retired in 1950. Lyle continued to operate the farm until he retired from farming in December of 1972. They moved to Audubon where Lyle was employed at Kessler Funeral Home until he retired in 1988. During his retirement he still helped at the Funeral Home on a part-time basis. Lyle and Donna enjoyed traveling around the country with their 5th wheel trailer and especially spending the winters in Phoenix, Ariz. Lyle also enjoyed playing golf with his friends. Donna died on March 24, 2003. Lyle lived in their home then moved to the Friendship Village for several years before he moved into the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Lyle was a member of St, John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He was a member of the Audubon Lions Club and a member of the American Legion Post #22 in Manning where he had served as Commander in 1960.
Preceding him in death was his wife Donna Joens; his son Keith Joens; his parents William and Elna Joens, and his brother Orland and wife Barbara Joens.
Survivors include his daughter Kathleen Carlton and husband Frank Whobrey of Schererville, Ind.; his grandchildren Carrie Joens of Hahira, Ga., Christopher and wife Jing Joens of Fort Worth, Texas; his great-grandchildren Evan and Emilie of Hahira, Ga., and Kalelle, Bradley, and Aaron of Fort Worth, Texas, nieces, nephew other relatives and friends.