SOUTHWEST IOWA – Several counties are under a boil water advisory, officials from Regional Rural Water Association said Thursday, due to a tower being drained from so much water usage and the loss of water pressure. On Friday, officials said “mandatory nonessential water usage restriction measures are to be observed by the users of its Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System effective immediately.”
featured
Area counties under boil water advisory
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon Planning and Zoning may face residents Monday
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- Brandon Timothy Patrick Sweeney birth
- SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEW: Good start for Audubon baseball with pair of wins
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK: Audubon's Steckler comes through with two top-3 finishes
- Shelby County accident leaves two injured
- Movies Coming Up at the Rose Theater in Audubon
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK MEET: Audubon, Exira-EHK compete at state meet
- Southwest Iowa communities to focus on food access
- Planning and Zoning to recmomend zoning ordinance change
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.