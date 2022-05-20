Oct. 16, 1941 — May 7, 2022
A Memorial Service and burial for James A. “Jim” Hennick, 80, will take place at a later date at the Exira Cemetery in Exira.
James Allen “Jim” Hennick was born Oct. 16, 1941 in Carroll. He died at home in Exira, on May 7, 2022 at the age of 80 years, 6 months and 20 days.
He was the first child of James J. Hennick, Jr. and Helen (Allen) Hennick. Jim was baptized and confirmed at Exira Lutheran Church. He attended country school in Audubon County and graduated from Exira High School in 1960. On Jan. 12, 1963 he was united in marriage to Marcia Jorgensen at the Exira Lutheran Church. Three sons, Michael, Mark and Mitchell, were born to this union.
Jim was primarily employed as an insurance salesman and a realtor. He also spent much of his time as a “hobby farmer” working and improving however much land he possessed. In 1983, the family moved to Panora. Later Jim would live in northern Iowa and then at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. In 2012 he returned to Exira. Much of his later years and his retirement were spent operating his woodshop the “Yankee Workshop” where he produced custom made wood products of all types.
Preceding him in death was his father James Hennick, Jr.; mother Helen Hennick; brother Robert Hennick; sister Mary Waugh Howard; and an infant brother Richard Hennick.
Survivors include his sons Michael L. Hennick of Blair, Neb.; Mark D. Hennick of Kansas City, Mo., and Mitchell J. Hennick of Taylors, S.C.; his sisters Lora Smith of Pella, and Margy Hansen of Atlantic; three granddaughters River, Addison and Peyton; and his dear friend Betty Jessen of Exira.