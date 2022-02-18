Dec. 28, 1939 – Feb. 13, 2022
A private family graveside service for Robert “Bob” Leroy Ehlert, 82, will be conducted by Reverend Beisswenger at Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon, at a later date.
Robert “Bob” Leroy Ehlert, the son of Donald Roscoe and Phyllis Mae (McLaughlin) Ehlert, was born Dec. 28, 1939 in Carroll, and died Feb. 13, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll at the age of 82 years, 1 month and 15 days.
Bob attended Audubon Community Schools, graduating with the High School Class of 1958. After high school, he studied at the University of Iowa before joining the U.S. Army. During his tour of duty he served state-side until he was honorably discharged.
In 1968 he was united in marriage to Helen Krueger. They were blessed with two children, Sonia and Craig. Bob worked a variety of occupations throughout his life, applying a very strong work ethic to each one. He treasured the work relationships he developed along the way.
Bob very much enjoyed to “road trip” with his identical twin brother, Ron, with whom he shared an especially close relationship, seeing local sites and taking many family vacations. He loved the simple things—having his morning coffee, taking afternoon car rides with his brother, Ron, and following the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his brothers Ron Ehlert and Patrick Ehlert.
Survivors include his children Sonia and husband Rob Johansen of Dallas Center, and Craig and wife Ronna Ehlert of Carroll; his grandchildren Tyler Johansen of Waukee, Aubrey Johansen of Dallas Center, and Noah Ehlert of Carroll; his sister-in-law Kay Ehlert of Marion; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.