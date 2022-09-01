AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to have the county attorney send a letter to a property owner in Ross- an unincorporated town in Audubon- asking for the property to be cleaned up after neighbors raised concerns about its condition.
Supervisors hear concerns about Ross property
