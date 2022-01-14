A Moderna Booster Vaccine Clinic will be held on Wednesday Jan. 19 from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. at Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Please call Melanie Larsen 712-563-5238 to set up an appointment.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:45 AM
- Sunset: 05:13:28 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Showers early changing over to snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Tonight
Periods of snow. Low 8F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Today through Early Saturday Morning... .A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa through early Saturday, bringing with it moderate to heavy snowfall. Travel impacts are expected to be significant at times, especially during afternoon school departures and the evening commute. Widespread amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected across the warning area with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of the east to northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will yield very low visibilities at times and produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open, rural areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 99%
Sunrise: 07:45 AM
Sunset: 05:13:28 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: E @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Periods of snow. Low 8F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:44:34 AM
Sunset: 05:14:38 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: NNE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 0F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:44:06 AM
Sunset: 05:15:48 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:43:36 AM
Sunset: 05:16:59 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:43:04 AM
Sunset: 05:18:11 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:42:30 AM
Sunset: 05:19:24 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low -9F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:41:53 AM
Sunset: 05:20:37 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- New Year's baby makes appearance Jan. 8
- City to award contract on bridge replacement work
- Little Houses in Gray
- COVID-19 Cases Rising Across State
- Exira native Hallie Christofferson recalls hard work in basketball career
- New Incentive Card Encourages Shopping at Local Businesses
- Alison Dorsey Trial Continued to June 20
- PREP WRESTLING: Audubon competes at Rollin Dyer
- Area Police Reports
- Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.