CARROLL – St. Anthony Regional Hospital is one of 364 top hospitals to receive five stars for nurse communication across the United States in the latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). St. Anthony is proud to be one of only 16 hospitals in Iowa to receive this esteemed recognition.
“St. Anthony is committed to delivering the highest standard of patient care possible, and we express immense gratitude to our dedicated nurses who ensure a positive experience for our patients by communicating clearly and compassionately,” said Allen Anderson, St. Anthony President and CEO. “We will continue to enhance patient’s satisfaction while upholding our faith-based approach to care.”
The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), developed by CMS in collaboration with the Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), serves as a standardized survey tool and data collection method to gauge patients’ perspectives on hospital care. The survey consists of 29 questions and covers 6 composite topics, 2 individual topics, and 2 global topics, with nurse communication being of the composite topics.
CMS provides 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publically reported measures. The nurse communication star rating is derived from three specific survey questions, reflecting patients’ feelings regarding how well nurses explained medical matters, listened attentively, and treated patients with courtesy and respect.
The star ratings are based on survey data collected from hospital patients from July 2021 through June 2022. On July 13, 2023, Becker’s Hospital Review released these star ratings to the public.