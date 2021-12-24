Students learn about the physics of a vehicle crash

Officer Nick Henkle came to Audubon High School’s Physics class Tuesday, Dec. 14th to demonstrate a car crash for teacher Nadine Jessen’s students. They took a video of the crash (pictured) and planned on using some computer software to analyze the crash. In addition, the class placed an accelerometer in the truck to provide more data. Officer Henkle also did some measurements and came back to the class on Wednesday, Dec. 15th to discuss momentum and kinetic energy, as well as show them the calculations involved in investigating crashes. On Wednesday, Officer Henkle was able to show the kids how he works through the calculations to determine the speed he was driving before he hit the car. He also showed them a video of an actual crash in Carroll County and the data obtained from the air bag in that crash. The class has just finished learning this material in physics class and are super excited to get to see how these topics relate to real world experiences. Nadine Jessen also teaches college physics and chemistry classes at DMACC.
