General Motors donates to the DMACC ASEP

DMACC and General Motors have partnered in the ASEP program since 1982. During that timeframe, DMACC has put over 450 GM certified technicians into the industry here in Iowa. In this program, students spend half of their time at DMACC learning the latest automotive technology on current production GM vehicles and half of their time applying what they’ve learned at their sponsoring GM dealership. At the end of the five-semester program, a student earns an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology and holds many GM certifications.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL: Wheelers play hard, fall to West Harrison
- Steffensen receives scholarship
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Six top 10 finishes by area runners at WIC meet
- Students to experience “homelessness”
- Masking Changes at Guthrie County Hospital & Clinics
- Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
- Bob Stessman of Manning receives Bowl of Hygeia Award
- Boil water advisory lifted
- Iowa’s first Charters of Freedom display to be dedicated in Manning Oct. 14
- High Risks For Fire Danger Around Southwestern Iowa
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.