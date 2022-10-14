General Motors donates to the DMACC ASEP

At left: DMACC second-year ASEP students Joseph Njue (left) of Ames and Tyler Tessman of Audubon remove an intake manifold on the 3.6L V-6 engine that General Motors just donated to DMACC’s ASEP program. The engine, built at the St. Catharines Propulsion plant in Ontario, Canada, powers the 2018-2020 MY Chevrolet Colorado and Trailblazer. Both Njue and Tessman are learning about the latest technology on GM vehicles at DMACC and then applying what they’ve learned at their sponsoring GM dealership, Karl Chevrolet in Ankeny.

DMACC and General Motors have partnered in the ASEP program since 1982. During that timeframe, DMACC has put over 450 GM certified technicians into the industry here in Iowa. In this program, students spend half of their time at DMACC learning the latest automotive technology on current production GM vehicles and half of their time applying what they’ve learned at their sponsoring GM dealership. At the end of the five-semester program, a student earns an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology and holds many GM certifications.

