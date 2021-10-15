Trish Roberts, St. Anthony Foundation Director, was selected to receive the 2021 Iowa Nonprofit Staff Leadership Award for outstanding contributions to St. Anthony Regional Hospital and the Carroll Community.
Roberts has served St. Anthony Regional Hospital for 28 years as Foundation Director. In her tenure she coordinated mulitple successful fund raising campaigns such as the Pastoral Care Campaign, St. Anthony Surgery Center Campaign and the most recent St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center Capital Campaign. It was during this last campaign that saw a record $11 million raised for the building of a new regional cancer center in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Trish has long been an invaluable asset on the St. Anthony team and this award is well deserved,” Ed Smith, President and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital said. “Her continued success is evident by the tremendous support that multiple department projects and individuals have received through her sustained fund raising and communication efforts.”
Her nomination by Dr. Kyle Ulveling stated in part,
“Trish Roberts’ leadership of the St. Anthony Foundation has established clear goals and expectations for all stakeholders. However it is her communication skills that allow a culture of inclusion to thrive. Mrs. Roberts has established sustained, beneficial relationships with the clinical community of West Central Iowa that benefit from the Foundation’s success, with thousands of St. Anthony supporters that donate their financial resources, time, and expertise to further the mission of St. Anthony Foundation and St. Anthony Regional Hospital, and with the hundreds of staff members that serve our region.
Mrs. Roberts has always promoted collaboration and productive teamwork. Trish has made sure that multiple different perspectives are represented and have a voice, and that those perspectives add rather than detract from the mission.
As well as serving as the St. Anthony Foundation Director, she also served as Emergency Communications Director for St. Anthony Regional Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. As with many Iowa counties that have a larger hospital, St. Anthony Regional Hospital administers the Public Health nursing role for the County. For over a year, Trish kept the citizens of not just Carroll County, but our surrounding region, as well educated as any in the state.”
Four other Iowa Nonprofit Awards were presented to organizations and individuals across the state this year. Trish was honored on October 7th in a virtual ceremony during the Iowa Nonprofit Summit.