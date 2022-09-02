May 29, 1932
— July 23, 2022
The Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Services for Norma “Sis” Haskins were conducted by Father David Nkrumah on Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery south of Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Norma “Sis” Grace Haskins, the daughter of Evlyn “Shorty” Merle and Dorothy Joy (Dollahide) Haskins, was born May 28, 1932, in Audubon, and died July 23, 2022, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 90 years, 1 month, and 25 days.
Sis was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church. She attended the Audubon Community Schools and the Audubon High School. Sis then worked for several area families. Sis received a call from Wayne and Willie Seime and asked her to become their Nanny for their children. She moved to Oklahoma where they lived at that time. Sis moved with them to Corpus Christi, Texas and later to Wilmington, Delaware. The children grew up and Sis returned to Iowa for short period then was contacted by Karen Elfring asking her to become her Nanny. Sis accepted and moved to California where their family lived. The family lived in several different communities in California. When the children grew up, Sis again returned to Audubon in 1968. After moving back to Iowa, Sis was employed at Walton Manufacturing in Atlantic, where she helped assemble vacuum cleaners. When Walton’s closed, she started working at G.E. in Carroll. There she helped assemble electronic equipment until she retired in 1993. During retirement, Sis enjoyed having coffee with friends, doing errands for others, and watching sports. Sis was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and loved everything that was Hawkeye. She enjoyed her home then later moved to the Friendship Home in Audubon on Sept. 30, 2021. Sis enjoyed her Friendship Home Family and always had Butterfinger “pick me ups” for them.
Sis was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Women. She loved to bowl and at one time even belonged to two separate leagues, one in Atlantic, and one in Carroll. Sis was well known that when she wanted to emphasize a point, she would end the statement with “Damn it”. Family was always the most important to her, whether it was for holidays get togethers or impromptu coffee visits with her siblings. Some of her fondest memories included everyone gathering together for many years to eat at Darrell’s for her birthday and the many visits to see Albert the Bull or going out to the Historical Society Park and watching the elk. During her last days she commented that she loved all the kids that were a part of her life.
Preceding her in death were her parents E.M. “Shorty” and Dorothy Haskins; her brothers and sisters: an infant brother Elmer Merle Haskins, Robert Haskins, Morris and wife Chareen Haskins, Bill and wife Jeanette Haskins, Charles Haskins, Patricia and husband Harold Nelson, Carol and husband Jim Fuller; her niece Diane Haskins, and her nephew Mike Haskins.
Survivors include Micki Petersen, Michael Petersen, Matthew (Marisa) their children Karenna, Brendan, and Kiersten Petersen, Megan (Mike) and Harper Disori; her sister-in-law Barb Haskins, her nieces and nephews: Shona, Kirk, Shelli, Julie, Laurie, Joy, John, Jolene, Linda, David, Dennis, Cindy, Bonnie, Tracy, Kathy, Vickie, Dean, Neil, Tommy, Charlotte and families, other relatives and many friends.
