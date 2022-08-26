GCH Clinics is pleased to welcome Lindy Nordstrom, ARNP. Lindy Nordstrom, ARNP is a board certified Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner. She received her BSN from St. Ambrose University in 2010 and her MSN from Graceland University in 2016. She has spent majority of her nurse practitioner career in the urgent care setting and enjoys caring for a wide variety of patients.

