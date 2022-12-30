ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday using $6,800 in American Rescue Plan (APRA) Funds to pay for a geothermal system installed at the Adair County Historical Society Museum.
Adair Supervisors approve Historical Society funding
